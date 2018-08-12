PetIQ (PETQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. PetIQ’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PetIQ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $669.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54.

In other news, Director Ronald Kennedy bought 20,200 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $361,176.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $143,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

PETQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

