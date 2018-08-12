Peter R. Chase Sells 500 Shares of Chase Co. (CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) insider Peter R. Chase sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $699,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Chase opened at $121.90 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $90.20 and a 12 month high of $131.35.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Chase by 79.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Chase in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chase in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Chase in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000.

About Chase

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and composite strength elements for use in wind energy generation.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.