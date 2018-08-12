Perspecta (PRSP) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRSP. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:PRSP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.96. 808,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,033. Perspecta has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $27.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter worth about $339,141,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter worth about $69,124,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter worth about $49,397,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter worth about $45,584,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter worth about $41,322,000.

