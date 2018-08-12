Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Perrigo by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Perrigo by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Perrigo news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 50,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,794,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,069.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 250,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.21 per share, with a total value of $18,802,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $39,710.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $69.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $95.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Several analysts have commented on PRGO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

