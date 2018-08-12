Pernix Therapeutics (PTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.20

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PTX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 60 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pernix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Pernix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pernix Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PTX) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.75% of Pernix Therapeutics worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pernix Therapeutics

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs primarily for the United States market. It targets underserved therapeutic areas, such as central nervous system (CNS), including pain, neurology, and psychiatry.

