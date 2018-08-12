Pegasystems (PEGA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Pegasystems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems opened at $59.90 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $67.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $196.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.24 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $914,526.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $129,251.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,856.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,965. Corporate insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 17.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 29.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.