PeepCoin (PCN) Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bleutrade, C-Patex and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $314,658.00 and approximately $2,208.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00054994 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00039616 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000422 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 59,841,368,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,641,368,088 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PeepCoin’s official message board is medium.com/dapscoinofficial . PeepCoin’s official website is dapscoin.com . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /r/DAPSCoin

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, TradeOgre and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.