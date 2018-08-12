Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for John Menzies (MNZS)

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Friday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Monday, July 30th.

John Menzies opened at GBX 648 ($8.39) on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. John Menzies has a 12-month low of GBX 607 ($7.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 750 ($9.71).

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aviation. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services.

