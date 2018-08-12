PBF Energy (PBF) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.13

Media headlines about PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PBF Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.4292320785888 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Raymond James raised PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.