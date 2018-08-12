Paylocity (PCTY) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paylocity from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paylocity from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Paylocity from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.94. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Paylocity had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $96.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $258,404.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,996,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,959,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $4,429,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,072 shares of company stock worth $24,839,094. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,647,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

