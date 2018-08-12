PayCoin (XPY) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One PayCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and BX Thailand. PayCoin has a total market capitalization of $255,014.00 and $0.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PayCoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00142893 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000145 BTC.

PayCoin Coin Profile

PayCoin (CRYPTO:XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,931,219 coins. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin . The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com . The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com

PayCoin Coin Trading

PayCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

