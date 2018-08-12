Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Pattern Energy Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.77. 2,039,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pattern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.26. Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 889.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Pattern Energy Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 101,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pattern Energy Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,854,000 after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pattern Energy Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,600,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after buying an additional 463,092 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $5,329,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in Pattern Energy Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

