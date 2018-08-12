Patrizia Immobilien (P1Z) Given a €22.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) has been given a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on P1Z. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. equinet set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($28.55) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.60 ($26.28).

Shares of Patrizia Immobilien opened at €24.26 ($28.21) on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Patrizia Immobilien has a 1-year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 1-year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

