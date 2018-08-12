Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Insider Sells $7,560,000.00 in Stock

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) insider Mike Hinson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $7,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 663,978 shares in the company, valued at $20,078,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Parsley Energy opened at $30.28 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.48. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $467.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.02 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 16.89%. analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PE. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 487.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 129.3% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 38.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PE. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

