Pareteum Corp (TEUM) Short Interest Update

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,942,552 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 13th total of 6,859,376 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,663,526 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEUM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pareteum by 157.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pareteum in the first quarter worth $123,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pareteum by 399.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pareteum by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 86,374 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pareteum by 15,397.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 168,905 shares during the period.

Get Pareteum alerts:

TEUM stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Pareteum has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million.

Separately, Taglich Brothers assumed coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.