Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PZZA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.44.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.22. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $407.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.30 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 4.54%. sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.