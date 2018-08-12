Pan American Silver (PAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Pan American Silver opened at C$20.15 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.76.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$261.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.71 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

