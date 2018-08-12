Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th.

Pan American Silver has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of Pan American Silver opened at $17.01 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.18. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $19.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.63 million. analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

