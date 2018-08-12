Paddy Power Betfair (PPB) Price Target Increased to GBX 8,530 by Analysts at Numis Securities

Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) had its price target lifted by Numis Securities from GBX 8,320 ($107.70) to GBX 8,530 ($110.42) in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PPB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.09) price target on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($93.20) price target on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.14) price target (down previously from GBX 8,700 ($112.62)) on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 7,800 ($100.97) to GBX 7,400 ($95.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 7,600 ($98.38) to GBX 6,600 ($85.44) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,712 ($99.83).

Get Paddy Power Betfair alerts:

Shares of PPB opened at GBX 7,255 ($93.92) on Wednesday. Paddy Power Betfair has a one year low of GBX 6,572.50 ($85.08) and a one year high of GBX 8,967 ($116.08).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a GBX 67 ($0.87) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%.

In other news, insider Alexander Gersh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,097 ($117.76), for a total value of £2,729,100 ($3,532,815.53).

About Paddy Power Betfair

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Paddy Power Betfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paddy Power Betfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.