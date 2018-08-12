PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $24,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,669,000. FSI Group LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 43.4% during the second quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 320,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 33,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 7,500 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $416,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher D. Blake sold 10,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $539,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,236.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,663 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $301.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

