PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 72.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 58,248 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in PACCAR by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 393,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 71,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in PACCAR by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 80,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $846,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $370,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,538.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,441. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR opened at $63.56 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

