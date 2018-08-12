OWNDATA Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 24 Hours (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $73,853.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015819 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00296462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00184930 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000150 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013751 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.