Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) Position Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin G. Moug sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $65,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otter Tail opened at $48.45 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.66. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OTTR shares. Williams Capital cut Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

