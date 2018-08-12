Osram Licht (OSR) PT Set at €48.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been assigned a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.29 ($59.64).

Get Osram Licht alerts:

FRA OSR opened at €38.27 ($44.50) on Friday. Osram Licht has a one year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a one year high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.