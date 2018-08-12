Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report $175.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.80 million and the highest is $180.90 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $157.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $707.30 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $759.34 million per share, with estimates ranging from $747.60 million to $765.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.06 million.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $67.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other Ormat Technologies news, VP Erez Klein sold 4,120 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $224,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 37.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 44,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $51.74. 151,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,508. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.38%.

Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

