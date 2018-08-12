ORBCOMM (ORBC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of ORBCOMM traded up $0.26, reaching $10.93, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,913,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,288. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $50,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,679.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ORBCOMM by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 445,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ORBCOMM by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,133 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in ORBCOMM by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 566,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 60,004 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ORBCOMM by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in ORBCOMM by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government.

