Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

ORMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. B. Riley cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals opened at $4.78 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.20% and a negative net margin of 204.00%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.