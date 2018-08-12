Ooma (OOMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.75% from the company’s previous close.

OOMA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 35,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,717. Ooma has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $70,034.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,543 shares of company stock valued at $719,972. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 42.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after acquiring an additional 375,221 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 576,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 13.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 1,036.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

