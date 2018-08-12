onG.social Price Hits $0.0248 on Major Exchanges (ONG)

onG.social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. onG.social has a total market cap of $832,627.00 and approximately $16,478.00 worth of onG.social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, onG.social has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One onG.social token can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, IDEX and Qryptos.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

onG.social Token Profile

onG.social launched on June 17th, 2017. onG.social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,594,319 tokens. The official website for onG.social is ong.social . The official message board for onG.social is medium.com/@onG.Social . onG.social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The Reddit community for onG.social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling onG.social

onG.social can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as onG.social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire onG.social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy onG.social using one of the exchanges listed above.

