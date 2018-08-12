ONEX (ONEX) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ONEX (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ONEX from C$107.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Get ONEX alerts:

Shares of ONEX opened at C$96.21 on Friday. ONEX has a 52-week low of C$85.60 and a 52-week high of C$101.17.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.