One Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,280,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 507,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $7,881,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,127,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,145,000 after buying an additional 1,115,084 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.91 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

