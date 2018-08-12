One Capital Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 66.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 169,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 980.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,054,000 after buying an additional 321,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3,461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 896.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,165,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 1,048,313 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $124.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

