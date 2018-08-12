ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nomura assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

In other news, EVP William Hall sold 25,179 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $595,483.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,929 shares of company stock worth $2,709,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $216,682,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,193,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,183,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares during the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.4% in the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 5,508,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,900 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 5,109,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,602,000 after purchasing an additional 142,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,914,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,248,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,361. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.06.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

