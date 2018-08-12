Omeros (OMER) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OMER. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of Omeros traded down $3.97, hitting $17.73, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . 2,368,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Omeros has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Omeros news, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 40,723 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $877,987.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 4,277 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $91,869.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,792 shares of company stock worth $1,536,107 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 57,945 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at about $925,000. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

