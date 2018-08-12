Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Director Sells $86,275.00 in Stock

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Director Eric D. Hovde sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $86,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OLBK opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.30. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,306,000 after buying an additional 406,390 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 547,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after buying an additional 385,211 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 332,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 396.3% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 172,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 137,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 60.9% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 321,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 121,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

