OKCash Trading Down 26.9% Over Last Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. OKCash has a market cap of $3.10 million and $9,533.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003956 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00284515 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002950 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000561 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00064000 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,139,674 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.