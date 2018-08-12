Nyancoin (NYAN) Price Down 18.3% This Week

Nyancoin (CURRENCY:NYAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Nyancoin has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Nyancoin has a total market capitalization of $245,155.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyancoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

About Nyancoin

NYAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. Nyancoin’s total supply is 322,805,606 coins. Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @Nyan_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyancoin is www.nyancoin.info

Nyancoin Coin Trading

Nyancoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyancoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyancoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyancoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

