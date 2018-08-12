NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Holdings Trimmed by BKS Advisors LLC

BKS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 146.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 343.3% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 152.1% during the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA opened at $254.79 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.91 and a fifty-two week high of $269.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NVIDIA to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.91.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total value of $229,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 21,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total value of $5,565,324.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,308 shares of company stock valued at $77,491,336. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

