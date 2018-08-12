NuWave Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DowDuPont during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DowDuPont by 85.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in DowDuPont by 652.9% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

In other DowDuPont news, CEO Edward D. Breen acquired 29,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

