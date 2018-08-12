Nuvista Energy (NVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.75

Shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.86, with a volume of 1897768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVA shares. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.63.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

