Numeraire (NMR) Hits Market Cap of $10.24 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $7.59 or 0.00120051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. Numeraire has a total market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $6,510.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015762 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00293291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00185705 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

