Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Holdings Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUAN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 74,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 396,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of Nuance Communications opened at $16.84 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $502.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.53 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mark R. Laret sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,077.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

