NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYLD) Stake Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) by 50.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NRG Yield Inc Class C were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 297,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 124,561 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C during the 1st quarter worth $3,756,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C during the 1st quarter worth $2,448,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in NRG Yield Inc Class C by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 61,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

NRG Yield Inc Class C opened at $19.00 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. NRG Yield Inc Class C has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.39 million. NRG Yield Inc Class C had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.42%. equities analysts anticipate that NRG Yield Inc Class C will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is an increase from NRG Yield Inc Class C’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. NRG Yield Inc Class C’s payout ratio is currently 153.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NYLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Yield Inc Class C has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

NRG Yield, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.

