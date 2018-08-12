NPER Trading Down 33.8% Over Last 7 Days (NPER)

NPER (CURRENCY:NPER) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, NPER has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NPER has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $243,602.00 worth of NPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPER token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Bibox, Coinrail and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000365 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008458 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00300924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00186452 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000146 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About NPER

NPER’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,927,451 tokens. NPER’s official Twitter account is @NPERproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NPER is medium.com/@NPERproject . The official website for NPER is nper.io/En

NPER Token Trading

NPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Coinrail, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

