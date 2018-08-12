Novocure (NVCR) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Novocure earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.78019621133 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Novocure stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 3.10. Novocure has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Get Novocure alerts:

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Novocure will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVCR. Wedbush raised their target price on Novocure from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Novocure in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, insider Eilon D. Kirson sold 346,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $10,004,052.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,690.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 30,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $915,318.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,015.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 998,174 shares of company stock worth $29,971,650 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novocure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.