Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Short Interest Up 2.4% in July

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,569,517 shares, a growth of 2.4% from the July 13th total of 55,236,505 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,542,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Novavax news, insider Stanley C. Erck purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 328,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,660.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Trizzino purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,902.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 163,007 shares of company stock valued at $258,446 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Novavax by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,319,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novavax by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 446,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Novavax by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105,611 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Novavax by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Novavax by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,567,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novavax opened at $1.43 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.20, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $461.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.32. Novavax has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Novavax will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Novavax to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

