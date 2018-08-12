Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 170,045 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 186,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,631,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $139,309,000 after purchasing an additional 520,417 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 360,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ opened at $52.47 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $217.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

