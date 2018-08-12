Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Shares Bought by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust comprises 1.3% of HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $72,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8,671.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Clair Joyce St sold 3,166 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $348,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William L. Morrison sold 13,886 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $1,539,540.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,549 shares of company stock worth $8,801,626 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $108.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 17th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $118.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.63.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

