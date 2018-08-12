Nord/LB Reiterates “€118.00” Price Target for Hannover Re (HNR1)

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €118.00 ($137.21) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. equinet set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hannover Re presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €112.13 ($130.38).

HNR1 opened at €114.70 ($133.37) on Friday. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

