Nord/LB Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ZIL2) a €9.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Independent Research set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €11.13 ($12.94).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ElringKlinger opened at €10.60 ($12.33) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €13.48 ($15.67) and a 12 month high of €20.48 ($23.81).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, lightweight components, and thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.